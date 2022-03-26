Monday, Tuesday see possibility for snow showers as storm moves toward Summit County
A storm system is making its way toward Summit County, threatening to dump snow across the Rockies beginning around 11 p.m. Monday, March 28.
The National Weather Service of Denver says the brunt of the storm will hit Tuesday, bringing snow and hazardous travel to the mountains and areas above 9,000 feet elevation. The Front Range and lower elevations are expected to see rain showers although a light rain-snow mix may occur once the sun sets.
Meteorologists are also predicting the return of snowfall Thursday and Friday in Summit County, but National Weather Service officials said the details and accuracy of that forecast remain uncertain.
In Frisco the morning and evening hours on Monday are expected to remain dry, according to National Weather Service reports, with highs near 56 and sun prevailing. Temperatures are expected to drop to 26 degrees Monday night with snowfall arriving anytime after 11 p.m.
The high Tuesday will near 43 degrees, but snow showers and possible thunder is likely since the chance of precipitation is expected to be 100%.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User