Monkeypox is now a public health emergency. Here’s how you can protect yourself in Colorado.

COLORADO — Colorado had recorded 79 confirmed monkeypox cases — with 55 of those reported in Denver — as of Thursday, when federal health officials declared the virus a public health emergency as its spread shows no sign of slowing.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found only a handful of monkeypox cases in May and June, followed by 66 infections in July as more labs offered testing. It’s not clear if the concentration of cases in Denver reflects who’s infected, or who’s getting tested.

The supply of the monkeypox vaccine remains limited in Colorado, and it’s not available to everyone. Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that the state has 30 providers signed up to offer vaccines, once there are more doses to give out.

“We administer or distribute the extremely limited supply of vaccines that the federal government provides us as soon as we receive them. We will continue to advocate for more vaccines and are pleased to hear more are on the way,” he said in a news release.

Nationwide, more than 6,600 people have contracted monkeypox.

