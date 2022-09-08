Monkeypox vaccines are available by appointment in Summit County

Last week, Summit County Public Health announced that vaccines for monkeypox are available by appointment for eligible candidates free of charge.

A report from Wednesday, Sept. 7, shows that there have been less than three cases of monkeypox reported within Summit County and a total of 254 cases within the state of Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s monkeypox dashboard .

The health department defines vaccine eligibility as “anyone of any sexual orientation or gender identity who has had close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox in the past 14 days,” according to the news release .

This includes:

Those who have been sexually active with more than one person in the past 14 days

Anyone who has been sexually active with in the past 14 days who may not know the recent sexual history of said sexual partners

Anyone who has had close physical contact with other people in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days

Anyone who was diagnosed with gonorrhea or syphilis in the past 3 months

Anyone who “gives or receives money or other goods in exchange for sex”

Eligibility also applies to anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure.

Examples of “high risk,” as provided by the state health department, are anyone who is HIV positive as well as anyone who takes medications to prevent HIV; clinicians or laboratory staff; or someone who has been identified as high risk by a health provider.

The vaccine, Jynneos, requires two doses, four weeks apart. The vaccine is reportedly effective two weeks past the second dose.

More information can be found at the state’s monkeypox dashboard, CDPHE.Colorado.gov/monkeypox .

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at 970-668-9161.