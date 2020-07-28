Monsoonal weather pattern on its way out of Summit County

Raindrops fall on a picnic table near a park in Dillon Valley.

DILLON — The monsoonal weather pattern that brought rain to Summit County over the weekend and early this week is on its way out.

Greg Hanson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Boulder, explained Tuesday afternoon that a band of showers was moving through the area bringing the prolonged rain. However, he said Tuesday would be the last big push of moisture from this recent rain pattern.

“We’re getting out of the really wet pattern, the monsoonal moisture we’ve had from late last week all through the weekend, and it’s going to be moving on out for the rest of the week,” Hanson said.

The rainy week has inched Summit County closer to its normal precipitation for July, which started out relatively dry. Through Monday, the Dillon weather station had recorded 1.61 inches of rain for the month compared with normal rainfall of 1.7 inches. The rainiest day of the month was July 24 with 0.45 inches of precipitation recorded the following morning. The following day, 0.43 inches of rain fell.

Hanson said that after Tuesday, the area will return to normal summer conditions of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain a bit lower than normal this week before warming back up over the weekend.

In Dillon, high temperatures Wednesday through Friday are forecast by the National Weather Service to range from 73 to 76 degrees while Saturday and Sunday are forecast to have high temperatures of 78 and 79 degrees, respectively.

“It’s actually getting pretty quiet … pretty normal summertime pattern right now,” Hanson said about the coming days.

Despite the wet conditions, the fire danger in Summit County remains “high,” which means fires can start easily, according to the Summit Fire & EMS webpage. Due to the fire danger, open fires are not allowed in undeveloped areas of the Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest. Campfires are allowed only in designated fire rings in developed campgrounds.