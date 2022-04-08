Montezuma reelects Davis as mayor, appoints new trustee

The town of Montezuma has certified its election results from Tuesday, April 5. Lesley Davis was reelected as mayor after she ran unopposed and received a total of 21 votes from the citizens of Montezuma.

The town also held an election for the town board of trustees. Kinni Salinas-Flores, David Levi Corrigan, Mary Corrigan and Jacob Still will join James Davis and Noah Landwehr on the board after receiving 22, 17, 15 and 15 votes, respectively.

Ashton Kent ran for election but did not make the board of trustees after he received the lowest vote total, 10.