More human remains found during North Routt search

ROUTT COUNTY — Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week.

According to a news release, dog teams located additional skeletal human remains about a mile from where the skull was found by a hunter on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The remains were collected by the Routt County Coroner.

It is unknown if the remains are that of Jacob Cyr, a man who went missing after last being seen on June 18 at the Rainbow Gathering .

Cyr, who is from Iowa, was reported missing by family members on Aug. 8, and a search was conducted in the Adams Park area on Aug. 12 and 13 without success.

The skull was found outside of the original search area.

Routt County Undersherrif Doug Scherar said it was “very likely” that the skull was from someone who died recently and that remains are being analyzed for DNA.

