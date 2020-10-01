Haze blowing into Summit County from nearby Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire burning on Keyser Ridge on Sept. 27. Adverse weather conditions are expected to maintain fire activity in the foreseeable future.

Courtesy US Forest Service

The National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting a couple of hazy and breezy days in Summit County as smoke from the nearby Williams Fork Fire drifts into the area.

Smoke plumes from the fire are visible from Clear Creek and Summit counties, and smoke is expected to continue blowing into the area through Friday, Oct. 2.

The fire in Grand County is in the McQueary Creek drainage near Jones Pass and the Richey Creek drainage near Keyser Ridge. The fire is 12,993 acres and 14% contained but is expected to continue growing with red flag conditions in the area of the blaze for the foreseeable future.

A Type 3 management team with 88 members is working the fire with the assistance of helicopters, which are working to ensure the flames don’t spread between the fire perimeter and Keyser Creek.

A U.S. Forest Service closure remains in place, including roads, trails and campgrounds in the Keyser Creek, Crooked Creek and St. Louis Creek areas.

Weather in the coming days is expected to be dry, warm and windy with low humidity, according to the weather service.