More snow on the way, and conditions will be better for skiing, snowboarding, OpenSnow says

Snow falls over Frisco Main Street, obscuring a view of Mount Royal, during a snow squall Friday, Dec. 3, 2022. Between 4 to 12 inches of snow fell across Summit County depending on location and elevation, and more snow is forecast for Saturday.

Eili Wright/Courtesy photo

Wind gusts up to 70 mph Thursday night coupled with snow squalls Friday from 7 a.m. to noon brought snow totals ranging from 6 to 12 inches across Summit County made for quite the storm, but the storm stopped lifts and made for blustery conditions for anyone riding on the mountain Friday.

The results were hard-pack sections of terrain and dense snow covering the slopes in Summit County, but skiing and snowboarding conditions are expected to improve Saturday as another storm bears down on the High Country.

Summit County remains under an avalanche warning, so backcountry enthusiasts are encouraged to avoid areas above tree line and only venture out with extreme caution, but those looking to ride on Summit’s ski areas could be in for a treat Saturday if weather forecasts remain accurate. Visit Avalanche.state.co.us for the latest information to remain safe in the backcountry.

According to OpenSnow, light snow is expected to fall Saturday morning to midday over the central and southern mountains, which might bring a few inches of accumulation — though confidence remains low for the forecast.

Saturday afternoon to Saturday night, the storm will track north and could deliver between 2-8 inches at some central and northern mountains, though the reliability in the forecast remains low as of Friday morning.

Sunday should be dry, but more snow is possible Monday into Tuesday, possibly Wednesday into Thursday and possibly Dec. 14-16.