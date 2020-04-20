More than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Summit County

Personal protective equipment for coronavirus testing is pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Summit County hit the 100 mark over the weekend, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

There are now 101 confirmed cases, up eight from Friday, the last time the webpage was updated. The county no longer will update the webpage on weekends.

Hospitalizations since March 5 remain at 38. There is still one fatality listed on the site in connection with a Silverthorne man, who tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. On Friday, Summit County coroner Regan Wood said the primary cause of the death for the man was a diabetic ketoacidosis event.

The county has tested 260 people, up 11 from Friday. The number of tests is expected to dramatically increase this week thanks to a new partnership with Vail Health, which will start testing Summit residents Tuesdays and Thursdays. Testing is reserved for people who are showing symptoms, and people with mild symptoms now can be tested. Patients can set up an appointment by emailing summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.