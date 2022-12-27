More than 12,400 drivers arrested for DUI in Colorado from January through November ￼

According to the Colorado DMV, 12,464 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence in the state from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30.

A news release from the DMV said the agency wants to help save lives by spreading awareness about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving. It added that on average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020 — and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020 — according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Driving intoxicated can also come with stiff penalties including revoking someone’s license or installing an ignition interlock device in their vehicle. Financial penalties can mean making them pay a $95 license reinstatement fee and having to provide proof of SR-22 insurance, along with enrollment in a required alcohol and drug education and treatment course.

“It’s so important that Coloradans drive responsibly, especially during the holidays” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “We want all Coloradans to enjoy this season safely and responsibly.”

For more information about the dangers of driving under the influence, visit NoDUIColorado.org .