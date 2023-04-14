More than $32M has been spent lobbying Colorado legislature, state government since July. These are the biggest spenders.

Nearly $32 million was spent lobbying the Colorado legislature and state government from July 1 through Feb. 28, a Colorado Sun analysis of data from the Secretary of State’s Office shows, a big increase over the $29 million spent during the same period the prior year.

Much of the $32 million was spent by businesses attempting to shape bills being considered by the legislature. In fact, almost all of the top 10 lobbying spenders through the end of February were businesses.

More than 1,000 businesses, government agencies, nonprofits and other organizations employed more than 600 lobbying firms and individual lobbyists between July and the end of February.

Xcel Energy topped the list of spenders during that span, as it has most years in the past, at nearly $296,000 through the end of February. The company reported lobbying on 19 bills through the end of February. It employed at least eight lobbyists.

