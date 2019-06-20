More than 5,000 cited during May Click It or Ticket period

More than 5,000 drivers were cited for seat belt violations during the Colorado Department of Transportation’s most recent Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement period.

The enforcement period, part of CDOT’s Whole System Whole Safety initiative, ran from May 20 to June 2. A total of 5,051 drivers were cited for violations, including 244 who had improperly restrained children under 15 in the vehicle. Last year, 5,678 individuals were cited, of which 234 involved unrestrained children.

The Loveland Police Department (490 citations) recorded the highest number of citations statewide, followed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (399) and the Greeley Police Department (250). The Breckenridge Police Department recorded the most citations in Summit County with nine. Fines for seat belt violations begin at $65, and drivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.

Last year, 220 passenger vehicle deaths in Colorado involved unbuckled drivers. Colorado ranks in the bottom third in the country in seat belt use rate at 86% compared to the national average of 90%.

Click It or Ticket will return for an enforcement period in rural areas of the state from July 15 through July 21. Last year, the enforcement period saw 938 unrestrained drivers cited.