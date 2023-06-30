Most fireworks remain illegal in Summit County, as the Sheriff’s Office ups its enforcement ahead of 4th of July holiday

As visitors flock to Summit County to celebrate the 4th of July, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it will be cracking down on illegal fireworks and drunk driving in an effort to keep people safe this holiday.

Though fire danger remains low, the threat of wildfires is ever present in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons noted, especially if an illegal firework were to land in a stand of dead pines.

“We don’t have fire restrictions this year. Stuff is pretty green. Fire danger is low,” FitzSimons said. “But it doesn’t mean that fireworks that leave the ground are legal.”

Colorado laws related to fireworks are simple, Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lispher said. Anything that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal. That means only fireworks like fountains, smoke balls and sparklers are legal.

But, all fireworks — including sparklers and the like — are prohibited in National Forest lands, which comprise about 80% of Summit County, Lipsher noted. He raised concern that once someone lights the fuse of a firework, that “flaming compilation of gunpowder and other flammable materials” is not under anyone’s control and the embers from the explosive can spread over a wide area and remain hot for a long time.

“Our wildfire threat is so dramatic here and we have seen so many of our neighboring communities devastated by wildfires that we have no tolerance for the illegal use of fireworks,” Lipsher said. “We’re talking about people’s lives at stake, people’s homes that are in jeopardy. We’re talking about our way of life here in Summit County and our economy if we get a devastating wildfire here.”

Anyone having a campfire should also remain vigilant, Lipsher said. Campfires should only be lit in appropriate fire rings and away from vegetation and overhanging branches. And, a source to extinguish the fire — either a jug of water or a shovel — should be kept close at hand, he said.

A campfire should never be left unattended and should be completely smothered before being abandoned, Lipsher added. To completely extinguish a fire, it should be doused with water, stirred with a shovel or stick, doused again and the ashes should be cold and wet to the touch, he said.

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection offers a fireworks takeback service where anyone can drop off unwanted fireworks at the station at 316 N. Main St. in Breckenridge. Permits are required for all backyard campfires in Summit County.

FitzSimons also stressed that the Sheriff’s Office will be ramping up enforcement this weekend to crack down on driving under the influence. Parking will also be strictly enforced, he said, especially on county roads where parked vehicles can prevent emergency responders from reaching trailheads.

“I encourage residents to take a deep breath. This is a moment in time. This too shall pass,” FitzSimons said. “Let’s be an example and be courteous to our visitors.”