Motocross and monster truck madness in Kremmling

Motocross athletes seemed to touch the clouds at Kremmling's Middle Park Fair and Rodeo grounds last Friday, June 11, 2022.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

KREMMLING — Monster trucks barreled over jumps and motorcycles spun through the air at Kremmling’s Middle Park Fair and Rodeo grounds on Friday, June 11. The adrenaline-filled evening, sponsored by Colorado Custom Services, entertained both kids and adults. The show started off with professional freestyle motocross riders Brian McCarty and Ryder Wolfcale performing gymnastic, air-defying backflips and stunts. The riders returned for a halftime show, zipping past the stands to give high-fives to their youngest fans.

Monster trucks with names like Double Trouble, Troublemaker and Monster Moose performed their own stunts, roaring over hills and popping wheelies. Fans could also take a ride in the back of the Ugly Duck monster truck, enjoying spins around a small arena.

After the trucks rumbled out of the arena and the motocross riders took down their ramps for the night, families headed back to their homes. One can’t be sure, but it seems likely at least some of the children dreamed of driving the Ugly Duck through the sky.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .