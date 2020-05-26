Motorcyclist killed in crash near Copper Mountain on Monday

An Eagle County resident was killed in a crash near Copper Mountain on Monday, May 25, according to Colorado State Patrol.

At about 12:50 p.m. Monday, representatives with the Colorado State Patrol, Summit County Sheriffs Office and Summit Fire & EMS responded to a fatal crash on Colorado Highway 91, just south of Copper Mountain.

Troopers determined that a pickup truck and a motorcyclist were traveling northbound on the highway. The truck slowed and attempted to make a left turn onto a private roadway when the motorcyclist began to pass on the left. The motorcycle hit the truck on the driver’s side.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Eagle County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man will be identified by the Summit County Coroner’s Office once his family has been notified. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The crash remains under investigation, though speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in the crash, according to the State Patrol. It’s also unknown at this time whether alcohol or drug impairment were factors.

Highway 91 was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated the crash.