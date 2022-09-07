Mount Evans summit closed until next season; Echo Lake to Summit Lake remains open

Mount Evans Wilderness is pictured.

The top portion of Mount Evans Highway near the summit is closed for the season, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

The first 9 miles of the highway from Echo Lake to Summit Lake is still open to motor vehicles , but the road past that closed Tuesday.

Visitors can still reserve tickets to the Mount Goliath Nature Center and Summit Lake Park through Oct. 2, though weather conditions could close those areas earlier, according to the reservation site.

Colorado could see above-average snow this year , as meteorologists say a “robust” La Niña phenomenon, which usually predicts good to great mountain snow for the Northern Rockies, is strengthening in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean.

And after a fresh dusting of snow appeared in mid-August on some of Colorado’s highest peaks, Vail Resorts announced projected opening dates for its five Colorado resorts that’ll bring skiers and snowboarders to the mountains as early as mid-October.

