Mountain bike groups to host trail improvement days through September
Several Summit County mountain bike stewardship groups will host trail work days this month.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will lead a trail construction day to finish up work on the new Groovy Uvi trail reroute in the Soda Creek trail system. The workday will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the group will access Groovy Uvi via the Whispering Pines trailhead.
On Sept. 11, the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host a Spruce Creek Turnpike construction day after working on the project Wednesday, Sept. 2. The work will help finish a new turnpike — or elevated trail tread that helps with drainage and sustainability — on the highly used Spruce Creek Trail.
For more information and to sign up for either workday, visit FDRD.org/calendar.
On Sept. 12, the Friends of Breckenridge Trails will construct a new trail extending the Little Corporal Trail to the top of Gold Run Road in Breckenridge. To sign up and for more information, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com/locations/open-space-trails/friends-of-breckenridge-trails.
