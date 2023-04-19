Mountain biking, golfing and scenic gondola rides near as Vail Resorts announces summer operating dates for Keystone and Breckenridge properties

A mountain biker rides Holy Roller Trail at the Keystone Bike Park on Wednesday, June 23, 2022. Vail Resorts recently announced Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort will begin summer operations on June 30.

Photo by Katie Young / Keystone Resort

With Keystone Resort closing for the 2022-23 winter season this past weekend, Vail Resorts has announced its summer operating dates for its properties in Summit County and the other Vail Resorts operated ski areas in Colorado.

Keystone Resort will open up for the summer season on June 23 and will close on Sept. 4 with operations, including the River Run Gondola and Keystone Bike Park.

Keystone plans to open up its two golf courses on May 12 with the Keystone Adventure Center and Lakeside Village set to open on June 11.

Breckenridge will stay open for the winter season as long as the snow lasts, before opening for the summer season on June 30. With plans to upgrade 5-Chair on Peak 8 to a new, high-speed quad for next winter, Breck’s summer season will start a little later than usual and will end on Sept. 4.

Vail Mountain will begin summer operations on June 16, Crested Butte Ski Resort will begin on June 10 and Beaver Creek Resort will begin on June 17.

All resort operations are weather and condition dependent and subject to change, Vail Resorts stated.