Mountain Collective pass now on sale for 2020-21 season

The Mountain Collective pass, which includes access to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, is now on sale for the 2020-21 season.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

FRISCO — The Mountain Collective pass is now on sale for the 2020-21 season. The pass includes two unrestricted days each at 22 resorts, including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Passholders can also receive an additional day of skiing at a resort of their choice while supplies last and 50% off additional days at the included resorts. New ski areas included on the pass for the 2020-21 season include Grand Targhee Resort, Panorama Mountain Resort, Sugarloaf and Chamonix, which is in France.

The Mountain Collective pass is $469 for adults ages 13 and older and $99 for children 12 and younger. Mountain Collective passes can be purchased at Store.MountainCollective.com.