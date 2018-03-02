Mountain Collective pass remains in mix of destination skier options

The Mountain Collective pass is returning for the 2018-19 season despite the entry of the Ikon Pass into the suddenly crowded field vying for the hearts and wallets of destination skiers.

The Mountain Collective announced Thursday that it added Big Sky, Montana, to its lineup.

The resort boasts 5,800 acres of ski terrain and 4,350 vertical feet.

The pass was launched in 2012 at the suggestion of officials with Aspen Skiing Co. It provides two days of skiing at each of its 16 destinations.

Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications, said the Mountain Collective still has its niche in the ski world.