Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design hosting Free Furniture Friday in Frisco this week

Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design is hosting its Free Furniture Friday this coming Friday, Nov. 18, at its store in Frisco.

According to a news release from the company, it “will be giving away a huge selection of new and gently used furniture completely free to local residents.” Items include sofas, sleepers, tables, rugs and more.

The event is first-come, first-served, from noon to 3 p.m. Items, a lot of which were received from local homes, are pick-up only and must be taken immediately. The store is not accepting holds or phone calls. Attendees are encouraged to bring a truck, trailer or van to the store located at 507 Summit Boulevard in Frisco.

In the release, store owner Heidi Jarski acknowledged that Summit County can be a difficult place to live, especially since the community has a lack of affordable housing. Jarski said the store’s employees often remove furniture that’s still in good condition when they make deliveries, and that they would like to give these pieces away to locals.