Mountain Comfort to give away free furniture on Friday

Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design is hosting its third Free Furniture Friday event this week. The furnishings store hopes the hourlong event will help the Summit County community amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Jarski of Mountain Comfort wrote in an email that the event is intended to give the community a chance to get some new and gently used furniture. Members of the public will be able to come by Mountain Comfort’s Summit Boulevard location in Frisco from 3-4 p.m. Friday, when the store will have furniture available for people to take what they need.

Mountain Comfort plans to hold the event monthly throughout summer.