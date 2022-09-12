 Mountain corridor of Interstate 70 receives $100 million in federal funding | SummitDaily.com
Mountain corridor of Interstate 70 receives $100 million in federal funding

Eliza Noe
  

A sign on I-70 eastbound before the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels pictured on March 25, 2020.
Liz Copan/ Summit Daily News archive

Federal funding from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program will go toward improving the Mountain Corridor on Interstate 70.

In total, $100 million has been dedicated to the region, according to a release from Rep. Joe Neguse.

Specifically, funding is set to improve 8 miles of the I-70 Mountain Corridor — from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs.

The funding will add a third westbound travel lane on that stretch, construct a frontage road connection, add a new ramp from U.S. Highway 6 to eastbound I-70 and improve design speed and sight distance on horizontal curves. In addition, it will also install electric vehicle infrastructure and shuttle parking to support transit operations in the corridor.

