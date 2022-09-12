Mountain corridor of Interstate 70 receives $100 million in federal funding

A sign on I-70 eastbound before the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels pictured on March 25, 2020.

Federal funding from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program will go toward improving the Mountain Corridor on Interstate 70.

In total, $100 million has been dedicated to the region, according to a release from Rep. Joe Neguse.

Specifically, funding is set to improve 8 miles of the I-70 Mountain Corridor — from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs.

The funding will add a third westbound travel lane on that stretch, construct a frontage road connection, add a new ramp from U.S. Highway 6 to eastbound I-70 and improve design speed and sight distance on horizontal curves. In addition, it will also install electric vehicle infrastructure and shuttle parking to support transit operations in the corridor.