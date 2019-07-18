Mountain Dreamer plans bike ride to raise awareness of American Dream and Promise Act

Javier Pineda on June 13 in Frisco.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

A Mountain Dreamers board member is planning to complete a two-day bike ride from Copper to Aspen this weekend in hopes of raising awareness of the American Dream and Promise Act.

Javier Pineda, a local Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipient, is set to begin his ride Saturday from Copper and arrive Sunday in Aspen, 120 miles later. He’ll take frontage roads and recpaths along Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then east on Colorado Highway 82 to Aspen. For Pineda, the trip is meant to serve as a symbolic representation of how he and the 17,000 other Colorado Dreamers have overcome challenges on their journeys to contribute to their communities.

“I have spent years skiing at Colorado resorts, biking and hiking on Colorado trails, and camping in beautiful Colorado forests,” Pineda said in a prepared statement. “I love this state, and it is my home. I believe I, along with the other Dreamers in this country, deserve certainty and a pathway to permanent status. When the American Dream and Promise Act passed the house in June, it was a historic step towards a path to citizenship. I hope the Senate will pass similar protections.”

The American Dream and Promise Act would protect DACA recipients and Temporary Protected Status holders from deportation, and provide a path to permanent resident status for individuals who meet certain requirements.

Pineda, a longtime Summit County resident, graduated from Summit High School as student body president, and is a Summit Foundation Youth of the Year Philanthropy Award recipient.

Pineda’s ride will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Copper Mountain. Community members are invited to come see him off or ride alongside him if they wish. On Friday night, there will be a kickoff party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at HighSide Brewing in Frisco. Finally, those interested in helping Mountain Dreamers financially can make donations per mile of Pineda’s ride. Go to MountainDreamers.org/helpmountaindreamers for more information.