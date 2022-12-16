Mountain Dreamers receives $40,000 through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program
Mountain Dreamers is receiving a $40,000 grant through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program, according to recent a news release.
Mountain Dreamers is a Summit County-based nonprofit that educates and empowers the community to stand up for immigrants’ rights. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website, the funding will support Mountain Dreamer’s OSO outdoors program. The goal of the program is “to identify and break down barriers to outdoor access for mountain region immigrant, Latinx, and BIPOC youth and their families.”
The program doled out $1.3 million to organizations across the state in an effort “ to open the great outdoors to communities that have traditionally lacked access to Colorado’s unique landscapes and outdoor adventures,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, who helped co-sponsor the bill that made the Outdoor Equity Grant Program possible.
Other regional organizations that received funding from the progam include:
- Get Outdoors Leadville: $70,750
- Gypsum Elementary School: $5,000
- Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports: $25,000
- The Colorado Rocky Mountain School (HS)2 Program in Carbondale: $6,700
