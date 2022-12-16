Mountain Dreamers receives $40,000 through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program

Mountain Dreamers is a community-based movement in the Rocky Mountains that educates and empowers everyone to stand up for immigrants’ rights.

Mountain Dreamres/Courtesy photo

Mountain Dreamers is receiving a $40,000 grant through the state’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program, according to recent a news release.

Mountain Dreamers is a Summit County-based nonprofit that educates and empowers the community to stand up for immigrants’ rights. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website , the funding will support Mountain Dreamer’s OSO outdoors program . The goal of the program is “to identify and break down barriers to outdoor access for mountain region immigrant, Latinx, and BIPOC youth and their families.”

The program doled out $1.3 million to organizations across the state in an effort “ to open the great outdoors to communities that have traditionally lacked access to Colorado’s unique landscapes and outdoor adventures,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, who helped co-sponsor the bill that made the Outdoor Equity Grant Program possible.

Other regional organizations that received funding from the progam include: