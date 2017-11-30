Mountain lion killed after attacking alpacas, goats north of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A mountain lion believed to have killed several alpacas and goats was shot and killed by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer.

The Coloradoan reports that the lion was killed on Saturday near Wellington.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said the lion was first spotted Nov. 6 by residents who said it killed several alpacas.

Churchill said that later in the month, additional residents reported that a lion killed several of their goats.

On Saturday, the wildlife officer shot and killed the lion in the area where the goats were attacked.

Parts of Colorado, including the Front Range, are prime habitat for mountain lions, which are also known as pumas, cougars and panthers. Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates that between 3,000 and 7,000 live in the state.