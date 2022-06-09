Mountain markets, tasting events will fill any Summit County appetite this weekend

La Montagne Des Saveurs had wheels of French cheeses for sale at the first Dillon Farmers Market of the season Friday, June 12.

Photo by Nicole Miller / Summit Daily archives

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Farmers markets have returned for the season, and I am immensely excited. Leisurely milling around the stalls in Dillon while soaking in the views of the reservoir is one of my favorite Friday summertime activities.

The Dillon Farmers Market is the first to return, running 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays from June 10 through Sept. 10 on Lodgepole Street. While stands come and go throughout the season, I recommend getting cheese curds from Cream City Market or other cheese varities from La Montagne Des Saveurs, dessert from Helga’s Homemade Pies and something savory from Kogler’s Bakery or Homemade European Foods if they’re in attendance.

In addition to the vendors, there will be Bhava Yoga leading a yoga session from 9-10 a.m. each week for a $15 suggested donation. Afterward, enjoy live music from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a different musician each day, starting with Laurie Dameron. For the kids, Magic Rob will make balloon animals from 11 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and then perform a magic show at 12:30 p.m.

Make sure to save room for the Breckenridge Sunday Market that goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12 through Sept. 4 at Main Street Station, 505 S. Main St. Try spirits from The Family Jones distillery, have Bjorn’s Colorado Honey or Rich Brownies satisfy that sweet tooth and fuel up with Climax Jerky.

More craft culinary fare can be found Saturday, as the 10th annual Lake Dillon Beer Festival returns to the Dillon Amphitheater and the Marina Park on West Lodgepole Street. Folks can enjoy suds from more than 30 Colorado craft breweries as well as food and music from 1-4 p.m.

There are too many great breweries scheduled to attend to list, but I personally would be keen on checking out the pours from 4 Noses Brewing Co., Joyride Brewing Co., New Terrain Brewing Co., Ratio Beerworks and Purpose Brewing and Cellars. Don’t forget to visit the local breweries, either.

Tickets cost $35 in advance or $40 the day of and include unlimited beer tastings and a commemorative glass. Designated drivers can receive admittance for $5, the same amount per ticket that will be donated to the Blue River Watershed Group. Visit TownOfDillon.com to purchase tickets.

When not checking out everything there is to do on shore, set sail 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from the Dillon Marina, 150 Marina Drive, for the annual Let’s Go Boating fundraiser. Benefitting the League for Animals and People of the Summit, people go on 45-minute boat rides or try their hand at stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking or fishing. The cost charged for each activity goes directly toward the nonprofit that helps with spay and neuter funding and more.

What I’m Playing Heardle “Name That Tune” gets an interactive, digital update in this browser-based game of music samples. Players have six guesses to name the song and artist from only the first 16 seconds of the song. Only the first second is available at the beginning, with more time being added each subsequent guess. The game will let players know if they’re on track with the right artist. I love it when I instantly nail an iconic opening to songs like “Don’t Fear the Reaper” or “Smoke on the Water,” and its neat that the developers like to have fun, such as when the answer was “When Doves Cry” for Prince’s birthday or NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” on April 30. Yes, there are many Wordle riffs and clones, but this one feels like it has lower stakes. It’s tricky when there are one-hit wonders where you know the song musically but not the artist or title, or you recognize it as a cover or sample in another song. I don’t care that my max streak of six pales in comparison to streaks in Wordle or Framed — a movie-guessing version — when I’ve never heard of Amerie or Stardust before.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.