Mountain Mentors in need of more than 40 adult volunteers

Mountain Mentors, a community-based mentoring program administered by Summit County, is in need of adult volunteers to pair with more than 40 waitlisted youths ages 8-16.

Volunteers are asked to make a one-year commitment and to meet eight hours per month with their mentee. Activities can include help with schoolwork, playing catch, skiing or going to the recreation center.

For more information, call 970-668-9182 or visit SummitCountyCO.gov/mentor.