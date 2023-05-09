Mountain Music Mondays will bring free concerts to Dillon this summer, including Grammy-winning acts

A band plays at Dillon Amphitheater during a summer concert in summer 2022. The amphitheater just announced a new concert series that will bring free shows to the stage all summer long.

Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon

The shores of Dillon Reservoir will be ringing with music every Monday this summer starting June 19.

The new concert series, Mountain Music Mondays, will feature Grammy-winning artists, rootsy folk rock, jam bands and multicultural acts until Sept. 11.

Most show start at 7 p.m. and include opening sets from local bands and artists.

The schedule includes the following artists:

June 19 : Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin

June 26: Los Texmaniacs

June 28: National Repertory Orchestra (6 p.m. start time)

July 4: Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will perform An Evening of American Music: Jazz, Soul and the Blues including Robert Johnson with a special holiday performance (4 p.m. start time)

July 7: Jenny and the Mexicats with Chicos Malos

July 17: Mary Louise Lee Band tributes divas of the decades

July 31: The Cave Singers

Aug. 7: Moonstone Quill (locals night)

Aug. 21: Dirtwire

Aug. 27: Summit Musicians Relief Fund

Aug. 28: Jamestown Revival

Sept. 11- lespecial

For more information, visit DillonAmphitheater.com .