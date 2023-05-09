Mountain Music Mondays will bring free concerts to Dillon this summer, including Grammy-winning acts
The shores of Dillon Reservoir will be ringing with music every Monday this summer starting June 19.
The new concert series, Mountain Music Mondays, will feature Grammy-winning artists, rootsy folk rock, jam bands and multicultural acts until Sept. 11.
Most show start at 7 p.m. and include opening sets from local bands and artists.
The schedule includes the following artists:
- June 19 : Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin
- June 26: Los Texmaniacs
- June 28: National Repertory Orchestra (6 p.m. start time)
- July 4: Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will perform An Evening of American Music: Jazz, Soul and the Blues including Robert Johnson with a special holiday performance (4 p.m. start time)
- July 7: Jenny and the Mexicats with Chicos Malos
- July 17: Mary Louise Lee Band tributes divas of the decades
- July 31: The Cave Singers
- Aug. 7: Moonstone Quill (locals night)
- Aug. 21: Dirtwire
- Aug. 27: Summit Musicians Relief Fund
- Aug. 28: Jamestown Revival
- Sept. 11- lespecial
For more information, visit DillonAmphitheater.com.
