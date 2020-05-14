Mountain Outfitters donates shoes to essential workers

If @salewa shoes can do this on their own, just imagine what they could do on your feet! • We’ve got all new Salewa Footwear coming this week! •So to celebrate and play #puremountainquarantine , we decided to let a few pairs out of their boxes for some fresh air and we couldn’t believe what happened! #puremountain Posted by Mountain Outfitters on Monday, May 4, 2020

BRECKENRIDGE — When Salewa Footwear sent out a contest idea to a few retailers to show how they’re spending quarantine, Jeff Carlson, general manager of Mountain Outfitters in Breckenridge, decided to create a stop-motion video.

“I’ve seen a few stop-motion videos throughout the quarantine,” Carlson said. “I thought it looked cool. It was my first attempt at it, and while it was fun, it was tiring.”

Carlson’s video shows Salewa shoes moving in unison into the store. He said the process took him about six hours — five hours of taking each individual photo and another hour to put the video together.

Mountain Outfitters won the contest. The prize was 10 pairs of shoes, which the shop decided to give to local grocery store workers and postal workers to thank them for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We talked about it as a shop and what we would want to do with them, and it was sort of between health care workers and this,” Carlson said. “Obviously, they’re both pretty essential right now, but we felt like the grocery store workers and the postal shop workers get overlooked.”

Carlson said shoes felt appropriate because these workers are on their feet all day and the job is stressful, especially during the pandemic. He asked via social media for community members to name particularly outstanding employees at local stores. Carlson handed out 10 notes thanking the employees and giving instructions for picking out a pair of Salewa shoes.

Carlson said reactions have been mixed.

“Mostly just surprised, some tears, one of the reactions was very skeptical … but mostly just grateful,” Carlson said about the employees who were chosen.

Zach Ryan, who works in the prepared foods department of Whole Foods, was given shoes. Ryan called the act a “great show of appreciation.”

“Rather than trying to raffle them off or do other types of contests, the fact that that was Jeff’s first thought was to distribute them to essential workers is so cool,” Ryan said. “We’re on our feet eight hours a day … so having a nice pair of shoes that really provide good support is crucial.”

Carlson plans to order the footwear next week and then will deliver the shoes.