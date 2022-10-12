Mountain resort destinations get a break after a booking boost in August, with winter season on its way

Main Street Breckenridge is busy with shoppers, visitors and residents on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 for Labor Day weekend.

Mountain destinations are making it out of the summer season with a pleasant surprise: a jump in bookings in August, leaving much of the hospitality sector already confident in this year’s success.

The August boost broke a pattern of eight consecutive months of booking declines, surpassing the pace set in August 2019 and 2021, according to a September analysis by DestiMetrics , part of Inntopia’s business intelligence division.

September’s occupancy also jumped about 5% compared to 2021. Occupancy translates colloquially to “heads in beds ,” or the level of room occupancy. Bookings refer to arrivals expected in that month and into the future. DestiMetric’s data runs through around March’s end.

But it’s unclear whether the jump in bookings was a trend or a blip. The booking pace for guest arrivals in September to March was down almost 6% in a year-over-year comparison, according to new data released on Oct. 10.

DestiMetrics tracks lodging performance at resort destinations, compiling data from 17 mountain destinations in seven western states: Colorado, Utah, California, Nevada, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

