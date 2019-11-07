Mountain Top Children’s Museum to hold annual Family Night fundraiser

The fundraiser will feature science, art and comedy.

Courtesy Mountain Top Children’s Museum |

FRISCO — The Mountain Top Children’s Museum, a nonprofit interactive and educational museum for kids with various exhibits centered around nature and science, will be hosting its annual Family Night fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 16, in Breckenridge.

The museum is still searching for a new location after losing its space at the Village at Breckenridge, 605 S. Park Ave., when it was sold in April. Museum Executive Director Laura Horvath said the fundraiser is meant to help boost prospects so the children’s museum can find a suitable new location.

The Bubblemania! fundraiser will feature science, art and comedy, with science-based children’s entertainer Casey Carle performing along with an Italian buffet, hands-on magic activities, a silent auction and face painting.

The fundraiser will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, 620 Village Road in Breckenridge.

Horvath said she appreciated Breckenridge Ski Resort allowing the museum to use its previous space for 15 years. That location now will be occupied by Gravity Haus, a new social club for “modern outdoor enthusiasts,” in December.