Mountain Top Explorium reopens in Breckenridge

Mountain Top Explorium/Courtesy photo

Mountain Top Explorium, previously known as Mountain Top Children’s Museum, reopened to the public Saturday, Jan. 29, after a roughly four-month remodel.

The nonprofit lost its home in 2019 due to a hotel expansion. It moved into its new location at 100 S. Park Ave., Unit C100, Breckenridge, in September 2021 after a long search for space and hosting a distance learning camp and other programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with exhibits, Mountain Top offers summer day camps and after-school programs. The museum is recommended for children ages 12 and younger. No reservations are required, however masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Admission costs $15 per child, $5 per adult and kids under 1 are free. Memberships and punch cards, as well as discounts for locals, are available. Visit MountainTopBreck.org for more information.