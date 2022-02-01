Mountain Top Explorium reopens in Breckenridge
Mountain Top Explorium, previously known as Mountain Top Children’s Museum, reopened to the public Saturday, Jan. 29, after a roughly four-month remodel.
The nonprofit lost its home in 2019 due to a hotel expansion. It moved into its new location at 100 S. Park Ave., Unit C100, Breckenridge, in September 2021 after a long search for space and hosting a distance learning camp and other programs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Along with exhibits, Mountain Top offers summer day camps and after-school programs. The museum is recommended for children ages 12 and younger. No reservations are required, however masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
Admission costs $15 per child, $5 per adult and kids under 1 are free. Memberships and punch cards, as well as discounts for locals, are available. Visit MountainTopBreck.org for more information.
