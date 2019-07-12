Mountain Valley Horse Rescue to host Barn Bruch fundraiser

MCCOY — Mountain Valley Horse Rescue — a nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes abused and neglected horses — is hosting its annual Barn Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at a private residence in Lake Creek in Eagle County.

Tickets are $50, and proceeds benefit the nonprofit, which is based on 115 acres along the Colorado River just outside of McCoy, according to a news release. The rescue currently has 25 horses with a waiting list of 40.

For more information, go to MountainValleyHorseRescue.com/new-events.