Mountain Wheels: All-new Chevy Trax offers a pleasant, low-priced SUV option

The rarity of a sub-$30,000 vehicle, much less a crossover with more car-styled comfort than the competitors, made it actually exciting to sample the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax. No, really.

You may remember the previous model, which has been off the market for a couple of years, as being a smallish, extremely budget-minded crossover that was much more presentably rendered in its Buick version. But this much-improved and actually less-expensive version of the Trax is so different it probably should have received a new name, as well.

No longer an egg-shaped micro-crossover, Trax is now lower, wider, much longer and better connected to the design style of its extended Chevrolet family, as well as its competitors. If you took a Subaru Crosstrek and stretched and flattened it, and gave it a contemporary-looking face with Korean-styled, knee-height headlamps, you would have the new Trax.

Starting at $21,495, it’s also about one-sixth the price of several of the ridiculous European models I’ve recently profiled, and nearly one-fifth the price of the first GMC Hummer EV pickup, so that too is a quantum leap. Mine, a moderately upgraded Activ model, rang in at just $26,540, which included an optional sunroof, a wireless charging pad, adaptive cruise control and both rear cross-traffic and blind-spot alerts.

Yes, it’s a largely Korean- and Mexican-sourced automobile — as are many other big names nowadays — but about the only real signs of austerity come in its power plant. More on that in a second.

The new Trax is most impressive in its all-new looks and stance. It’s a full 11 inches longer than the old model, 4 inches lower overall and 2 inches wider, which equates to 3 inches more rear legroom and a 12 percent increase in overall cargo capacity.

The front-wheel-drive-only Trax is even larger than the more expensive Chevy Trailblazer, with whom it shares a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Trax features an actual six-speed transmission (no CVT here), and its engine puts out a lower-altitude-friendly 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. I got more than 34 combined mpg, which exceeded its EPA ratings.

If you’ve seen the new TV ads, you recognize that Trax is definitely aimed at younger drivers as a premium-looking first-time vehicle, and for those who want a car payment that’s lower than their mortgage payment, it’s a compelling choice.

My test model, which I drove in South Park and Breckenridge last weekend, was dressed in glossy black and had a less Subaru-styled personality than the very forest greenish Activ pictured here, with 18-inch gloss black wheels.

I gave it a very long route from Lakewood down through Sedalia and Deckers to Woodland Park, up to Divide and then all the way along the wonderfully quiet back road to the Tarryall Reservoir.

It was only as I was dealing with the now Denver-styled traffic on U.S. 285 that I noticed a slight power discrepancy, especially while dodging those double-solid-line passers and heading up Red Hill Pass. My suspicion is that altitude and a full-blast air conditioner are maybe not the best combination for a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine.

Other outings were fine and power was more consistent, even plentiful and sort of entertaining as I did a night drive up Loveland Pass, only to of course be stuck in late-night Interstate 70 traffic and construction delays. Braking too is more what you’d expect in a vehicle of this price range; maybe there’s some Brembo package you can add to improve the undercooked feel.

I did notice that the lower-placed headlamps meant a slightly smaller high-beam signature than you’d find on your typical gargantuan SUV or pickup.

Inside, Trax is also well-executed for its price, with gigantic 1950s Corvette-inspired, jet engine-styled air vents, textured black and grey plastic trim and surfaces, and even a bit of glossy black and sometimes sun-blinding, chrome-style trim.

Higher-end models get what is essentially a double-wide video display, eight inches of instruments and an 11-inch infotainment touchscreen. No navigation, but info and entertainment controls with higher-end Chevrolet product – just a little slow on startup and perhaps a bit austere in its instrument displays. There’s new wireless CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a Wi-Fi hotspot is also available. Plus, what I believe to be the world’s loudest seatbelt reminder chimes, this side of a Subaru.

The Activ model gets yellow shoulder pinstriping, cabin stitching and even logos on the spacious and comfortable seating, and rear seating is indeed a better deal for passengers, with that added room. The low rear outline means a couple of porthole-styled windows behind the rear passengers, though overall visibility and sightlines are good.

Trax makes no pretension of superior offroad capability, but it’s got enough clearance and stance to achieve what others say they can do, even with standard FWD.

