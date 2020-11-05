Mr. Summit County: Jeffrey Bergeron

Jeffery Bergeron, also known as Biff America, has been selected as Mr. Summit County.

Photo from Jeffery Bergeron

Jeffrey Bergeron, a longtime Summit County resident who is best known for his sense of humor, is this year’s Mr. Summit County. Bergeron serves on the Breckenridge Town Council and several boards, writes the column “Biff America” for the Summit Daily News and writes for Backcountry Magazine. He spends the rest of his time recreating in the area.

Bergeron said he originally came to Summit County because of the 1972 movie “Jeremiah Johnson.” He saw it with a friend and decided he wanted to go to Colorado. Bergeron was a seasonal worker for a time, bouncing between Summit County in the winter and California, the Hamptons, Cape Cod and Long Island in the summer. Bergeron worked in TV and radio with the character name Biff America, which he said came from when he was living in California with three guys nicknamed Buzz, Bones and Skip. When the Biff persona came about, he found he could make a living out of it and settled in Summit County.

“The bottom line is, I love to recreate,” Bergeron said. “My wife and I love to backcountry ski and mountain bike and hike, and that is pretty much what kept me (here). I had other opportunities to go to other places to work, but other than spec work in other parts of the country for a short-term basis, I never even considered relocating.”

He’s served a total of three terms — 12 years — on the Town Council and is currently about six months into his fourth term. Bergeron is also the mayor pro tem. Of his time on council, he said he is most proud of his environmental work through land acquisitions such as buying the Cucumber Gulch Preserve and the B&B parcel, which created multiple trails in the French Creek Valley.

Bergeron and his wife, Ellen Hollinshead, spearheaded the original ballot initiative that allocates 0.5% of sales taxes toward acquiring and managing open space.

He said that serving on council during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on a whole new degree of importance. Decisions are more crucial, so there is a different sense of urgency, Bergeron said.

For more This story previously published in the 2020 Best of Summit magazine. A full list of the winners can be found here.

When asked what he loves most about Summit County, Bergeron talked about the community.

“I think Summit County is accepting, forgiving and not self-assuming at all,” Bergeron said. “You look at some of these other places, and I think the reason why people come back to Summit County is because those that live there have a vested interest in the community and because the community treats them well. They are good hosts to the visitors that come here.”

Runners-up for Mr. Summit County were Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula followed by Snake River Saloon owner Jim Shields.