Ms. Summit County: Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos

Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos talks about high-altitude health and living at the Ebert Family Clinic on Aug. 29, 2019, in Frisco. Ebert-Santos was named Ms. Summit County in the 2020 Best of Summit contest.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

For Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos, being Ms. Summit County means finding that perfect balance between work and play.

Ebert-Santos has been living in Summit County for 20 years. When she’s not working as a pediatrician at Ebert Family Clinic, she’s outside enjoying all of the recreation Summit County has to offer.

“I try and work out 14 hours a week, do something active 14 hours a week,” she said.

Although Ebert-Santos isn’t native to Summit County, she has made its mountain towns her home. Ebert-Santos grew up in Wisconsin and frequently visited Colorado for ski vacations. Her family loved Summit County so much they decided to make it their home.

After spending 20 years working at a hospital in the Northern Mariana Islands, Ebert-Santos eventually made the move to Summit County, where she opened her own clinic in Frisco in 2000.

As a pediatrician, Ebert-Santos works with families of all backgrounds to give them support as they journey through parenthood. She approaches her practice by establishing relationships with her patients so they know they can trust her.

“I give everybody my cellphone number and tell them to call me if there’s anything they’re worried about,” she said. “Most of the time, in a short conversation, we can provide reassurance. … That’s a very gratifying part of my practice.”

Ebert-Santos also has worked to study the effects of elevation on people’s health. Her blog, HighAltitudeHealth.com, serves as a resource for people living in Summit County. She writes on everything from altitude science to the effects of elevation on people with the novel coronavirus.

She also travels across the country to speak at events and conventions about the benefits of living at higher elevations.

“I travel to these locations for learning, teaching and fellowship, and networking with the other people interested in wilderness and altitude medicine,” she said.

In addition to helping people understand the effects of elevation on health, Ebert-Santos has become part of national trials through her clinic. The clinic is participating in a Pfizer study for a pneumococcal vaccination for infants.

Ebert-Santos said a major part of her job is teaching future doctors about serving a rural community.

“I love teaching students who rotate through my office about how to be a better provider in a rural area, where you don’t have all the specialists nearby, and forming all the relationships with families in small clinics,” she said.

Outside of her clinic, Ebert-Santos is a very spiritual person. She goes to church and meditates nearly every day of the week. She also likes to spend her free time visiting her 93-year-old parents who live in Denver and her nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

“I love everything about living here,” she said. “Being able to just walk outside my door and hop on the bike path or climb on a mountain.”