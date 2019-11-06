2019 Ms. Summit County Jessie Unruh-Brossman.

Courtesy Jessie Unruh-Brossman

For Jessie Unruh-Brossman, life in Summit County is about connecting.

The 2019 Ms. Summit County grew up in Wichita, Kansas, but said she has a rich family history in the area. Unruh-Brossman said her parents were farmers in Kansas who’d bring old barn wood up for projects in Breckenridge, an easy excuse for one or two family vacations every year to ski or hike.

She graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in television broadcasting and immediately decided to move to Summit County.

“I came to be a snowboard bum, and I excelled,” she joked.

Unruh-Brossman moved to Keystone to ski but quickly chose to begin her marketing career in Summit County. She started a job at the Breckenridge Tourism Office, where she served as a content marketing manager for about four years before moving on to work with Rocky Mountain Underground and eventually Breckenridge Distillery, where she serves as the distillery’s marketing manager.

“I think what I’ve really focused on in my career is supporting the community in terms of small businesses,” she said. “I’ve always been really passionate about telling the stories of small businesses and trying to grow this community. … I’ve chosen jobs and opportunities that allow me to do that and to really connect to my town.”

Of note, Unruh-Brossman’s work doesn’t stop at the distillery. She said she also sits on the Community Affairs and Services Committee with the Breckenridge Tourism Office and is a frequent content contributor for the Colorado Tourism Office. Additionally, she takes on freelance work for live television in the action sports world — traveling around the world to Amsterdam, Manchester and Berlin to produce webcasts and live shows for events like Dew Tour and the X-Games.

Unruh-Brossman lives in Frisco with her husband, John, along with their two dogs — a pit bull named Roxy and a border collie named Marley. In her free time, she said she’s constantly trying to get the most out of Summit County’s recreational opportunities, taking hikes with her husband and dogs, skiing, paddle boarding and taking in the views.

She said she also enjoys winding down with a cold beer or cocktail on the patio at the end of the day, though she’s had to put a stop to the ceremony as she and her husband are expecting a baby girl this winter — due on Christmas Eve, just before Unruh-Brossman and John’s birthdays on Christmas and New Year’s.

“There’s a lot of places people can live that are beautiful and amazing,” she said. “But I hope to raise a family in this community and to live here and continue to support everything Summit has to offer. … I’ve lived in every town in Summit at some point in my life, and I’ve gotten to work with great companies. I’ve gotten to connect with people throughout the county. I think to be nominated for this speaks to a person’s character and their ability to connect to people and adapt to all kinds of situations and places. I think that’s something I embrace as a person. I’ve really grown up in Summit, and it’s all because of the community.”