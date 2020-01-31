Multiple powder days expected in Summit County next week

Skiers carve up one of the runs at Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Two storms next week is expected to bring a week of powder to Summit County.

Tripp Fay / Copper Mountain Resort

FRISCO — Summit County and most of the state’s mountains will be receiving Ullr’s blessings this upcoming week as powerful storm systems are expected to cover most of the Rockies in a thick, fluffy blanket twice in the next week.

OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz has high confidence of storms moving through Summit County and the central mountains on Monday, with anywhere from 6 to 15 inches expected to dump from Monday morning into Tuesday morning, with Tuesday morning presenting the best and deepest snow for powderhounds.

“This storm will make a direct hit on Colorado which means that all mountains should see moderate-to-significant snow totals,” Gratz wrote in his daily snow forecast.

After that system passes, another storm is expected to pass through from Wednesday night through Saturday morning, with over 10 inches expected to land when all is said and done.

For Valentines Day week from the 10th through 14th, Gratz sees a tentative possibility for another storm to blow through, but given how far out that is, it’s too early to nail down. If that prophecy does come true, it will be the first consecutive-week snow pattern in the area since last season.

As is always the case with snowstorms in the High Country, expect delays or closures on Interstate 70 and other roads across the mountains throughout the week.