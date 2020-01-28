Municipal election candidates announced

FRISCO — Monday, Jan. 27, was the deadline for municipal election candidates to turn in their nomination petitions. Each town in Summit County had their own requirements for these nomination petitions. For example, Silverthorne petitions must include the signatures of at least 10 registered Silverthorne voters, while in Frisco, 25 signatures are required. Elections will be held on April 7 for the towns of Frisco and Breckenridge. Dillon and Silverthorne received nomination petitions for the council seats that needed to be filled but no more, and will likely cancel their elections if there are no later candidate write-ins. Kerstin Anderson, spokeswoman for the town of Dillon, said that the write-in candidate deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

Silverthorne had three council seats open and the three who will fill them are Tanya Shattuck, current council member, Michael Spry, current council member and Amy Scott Manka, according to town clerk Michele Miller. Scott Manka will be filling current council member Robert Kieber’s seat. Locals may recognize Amy Scott Manka’s name as the administrator of the popular community Facebook group One Man’s Junk Summit County.

Dillon also had three open council seats and current council member Brad Bailey, current council member Kyle Hendricks and Steve Milroy, who will be taking Mark Nickel’s seat, were the three to submit petitions, according to Dillon spokeswoman Kerstin Anderson. Steve Milroy currently serves as a planning and zoning commissioner for the Dillon Planning and Zoning Commission.

In Frisco, there are three open council positions and one mayor position open. The current Frisco mayor, Gary Wilkinson, is term limited and could not run for reelection. Hunter I. Mortensen is the only mayor candidate who turned in a petition. Those officially running for the open town council positions are current council members Jessica Burley and Rick Ihnken, and newcomers Greg Hess, Andrew Aerenson and Andy Held, according to Frisco town clerk Deborah Hinz.

Breckenridge Town Council has four open council seats and an open mayor seat. Current Mayor Eric Mamula is running for reelection along with mayoral candidates Nate Nadler and James Manella. As for the council seats, there are nine people running for the four seats. Current council members Dick Carleton, Kelly Owens and Jeffrey Bergeron are running for reelection. Newcomers Emily Wahl, Dennis Kuhn, Harold Vatcher, Michael Cavanaugh, Kristen Stewart and Jennifer McAtamney are the other seven running for council.