Municipalities now accepting nonprofit grant requests for 2023
Grant applications from the towns of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne are now available to area nonprofit organizations. The application submission deadline is noon Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 for the fall review of grant requests for 2023 projects.
According to a news release, both cash and in-kind grant applications will be a part of this process and is the sole funding opportunity for 2023.
Nonprofit organizations are being asked to submit applications electronically. The groups can download the current funding application, in-kind requests and guidelines at any of the towns’ websites.
