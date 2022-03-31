 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, April 1-7 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, April 1-7

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch the Dead Floyd, Circles Around the Sun and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Rock ensemble Split Window will play at the Apres Fool Party at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.
World Music Development/Courtesy photo
Tribute band Dead Floyd will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $15 to $18. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Gary Sheer/Courtesy photo
Circles Around the Sun, a Los Angeles-based instrumental supergroup, will play with Mikaela Davis at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $25 to $28. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Circles Around the Sun/Courtesy photo

