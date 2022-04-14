 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, April 15-22 | SummitDaily.com
Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch The Infamous Stringdusters, The Alcapones and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Colorado cover band So What Brothers will perform for free at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Keystone Resort’s Mountain House base area for the resort’s Springtastic closing weekend. Also performing are DJ Littlefoot, DJDC and Rock of 80s. Visit KeystoneResort.com for more information.
So What Brothers/Courtesy photo
Members of progressive bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters, as well as The Sweet Lillies, will play for free from 3-6 p.m. at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Mountain Goat Plaza. Visit ArapahoeBasin.com for more information.
IVPR/Courtesy photo
As part of Copper Mountain Resort’s Copper Live music series, Colorado ska and reggae band The Alcapones will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the resort’s Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.
Charla Harvey/Courtesy photo
DJs Mark Farina, owie x Benjë, Cold Case and Pat Fee will perform for a season-ending party at 9 p.m. at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets cost $20 to $25. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
Susan M. Wolcott Photography/Courtesy photo

 

