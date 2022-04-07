 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, April 8-14 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, April 8-14

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch the El Paso Lasso, Frisco Funk Collective, Hobo Village and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Rock cover band El Paso Lasso will play for free at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive
In honor of local musician Tyler Easton’s 40th birthday, Frisco Funk Collective, High 5 and DJ Weezy will play for free at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Donations to the Summit Musicians Relief Fund are encouraged. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo
Hobo Village, Horizon Line and others will perform for free for a locals appreciation night at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Hobo Village/Courtesy photo

