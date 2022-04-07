Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, April 8-14
Here is this week’s calendar of live music
Catch the El Paso Lasso, Frisco Funk Collective, Hobo Village and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.
Entertainment