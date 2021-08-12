 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 13-19 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 13-19

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Black Pumas, Asleep at the Wheel, Galactic and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

John Truscelli and Jess Rose will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo from John Truscelli
Psychedelic soul band Black Pumas will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. The show is sold out. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo by Lyza Renee
Country group Asleep at the Wheel will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets start at $30. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
Photo from Breckenridge Music
Honey Hounds, a blues trio from Jacksonville, Florida, will perform with local rock band Dirty Snowman Society as well as Denver group Night Routine at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $10. Also playing at the venue this week are Shaky Hand String Band, Pruitt, Vanaken and Benje, DJ Erick and Giant Walking Robots. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase tickets and for the full schedule.
Photo from Honey Hounds
Tribute band Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in Keystone’s River Run Village for the final installment of the Mountain Town Music Series. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Photo from Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue
The Breckenridge Music Festival will play the music of Lili Boulanger, Igor Stravinsky and others for free at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Visit BreckMusic.org to reserve a seat.
Photo by Joe Kusumoto
New Orleans funk band Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph will play with Kim Dawson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Tickets cost $29. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Photo from Galactic
The Summit Choral Society will perform its free 40th anniversary concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s outdoor stage, 460 Blue River Parkway. Bring a chair. Donations are encouraged, and a reception will follow. Visit SummitSings.org for more information.
Photo by Elaine Collins
Indie folk duo and activists Indigo Girls will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. The concert is sold out. Visit BreckMusic.org for more information.
Photo from Breckenridge Music
To benefit Colorado Learning Connections, local band Zuma Road will play for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo from Zuma Road

