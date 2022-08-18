 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 19-25 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 19-25

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Raez, Leon Joseph Littlebird, The Margarita Brothers and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Rock duo Raez will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Raez/Courtesy photo
To close out the Revolution Music Series, the National Repertory Orchestra, Leon Joseph Littlebird and Pilobolus will perform for free at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Visit BreckCreate.org for more information.
Tom Fricke/Courtesy photo
Local ensemble Split Window is opening the free Mountain Town Music Series at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in River Run Village. Headlining at 3:30 p.m. is Sublime tribute band 40 Oz. to Freedom. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
World Music Development/Courtesy photo
As part of Copper Mountain Resort’s Copper Live music series, Minturn band The Turntable Revue will play for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the resort’s Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information. 
The Turntable Revue/Courtesy photo
International concert pianist and Frisco resident Peter Simon will perform his annual concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Colorado Mountain College’s Finkel Auditorium, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge. Tickets are $20 at the door.
Peter Simon/Courtesy photo
Dillon-based rock band Eyes Wide Open will play for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to for more information.
Fiona Kennard/Courtesy photo
The Alpenglow Chamber Music Festival, which features artistic directors Jesse Mills, from left, and Rieko Aizawa, will play for free at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, as part of the Silverthorne Art Stroll at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. Other festival performances are scheduled for through the week. Visit AlpenglowChamberMusic.org for more information.
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco/Courtesy photo
The Snake River Music Festival season continues with a free classical concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Dillon Community Church, 371 La Bonte St., Dillon. Visit SnakeRiverMusicFestival.com for more information.
Snake River Music Festival/Courtesy photo
To benefit Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, tropical rock band The Margarita Brothers will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
The Margarita Brothers/Courtesy photo

Entertainment
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 