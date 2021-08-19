 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 20-26 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 20-26

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Dragondeer, Beau Thomas Band, 6 Million Dollar Band and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Local band Zuma Road will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo from Zuma Road
Beau Thomas Band and Satellite 13 will play for free at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St., for the venue’s locals showcase. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo by Shane Morris / Silverthorne Photography
Colorado ’80s rock group 6 Million Dollar Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets are $35 to raise funds for the Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation. Also playing at the venue this week are Montez de Durango, DJ Erick, Pluck Norris and Matt G. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase tickets and for the full schedule.
Photo from 6 Million Dollar Band
Reggae singer Pato Banton and The Original Wailers will play for free at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. for the venue’s reggae night. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information.
Photo from Pato Banton
Denver blues rock band Dragondeer will perform for free at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Frisco Bay Marina park lawn, 267 Marina Road, on the mobile AirStage. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo by Scott McCormick
To benefit Mountain Dreamers, Beau Thomas Band will play for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo from Beau Thomas Band

