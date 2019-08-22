Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 23 to 29

The newly formed local rock group Satellite13 will perform for free at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St. Joining them as a special guest is also Summit County’s own Beau Thomas Band. Visit TownOfDillon.com for more information.

As part as Copper Mountain Resorts’s Copper Live series, blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Anders Osborne will perform for free at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.

Vaud & the Villains — a large New Orleans-themed stage musical show based in Los Angeles — will perform for free at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Dillon Amphitheater, W. Lodgepole St. The act combines a 19-piece orchestra with cabaret. Visit TownOfDillon.com for more information.

As part as Copper Mountain Resorts’s Copper Live series, Denver-native Brent Cowles will play a mix of indie rock, rhythm and blues, and folk at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, in Center Village. Visit CopperColorado.com for more information.