 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 26 to Sept. 1 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County, Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

News News |

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch The Motet, The Docksiders, Knight Groove and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Jeff Kingery will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Tom Fricke/Courtesy photo
The Snake River Music Festival concludes with free classical concerts at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dillon Community Church, 371 La Bonte St., Dillon. Visit SnakeRiverMusicFestival.com for more information.
Snake River Music Festival/Courtesy photo
Yacht rock band The Docksiders will play for free at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com for more information. 
The Docksiders/Courtesy photo
As part of the Alpenglow Chamber Music Festival, the Horszowski Trio will perform classical music at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at a private home. Tickets are $100. Visit AlpenglowChamberMusic.org to purchase.
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco/Courtesy photo
Denver-based funk band The Motet will play for free with Magic Beans and Eminence Ensemble at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Limited VIP tickets are available for $30. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
The Motet/Courtesy photo
To benefit Women of the Summit, funk, acid jazz and blues band Knight Groove will perform for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Knight Groove/Courtesy photo

Entertainment
