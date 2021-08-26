 Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 | SummitDaily.com
Music Scene: Roundup of live music in Summit County Aug. 27 to Sept. 2

This week’s calendar of live music

Jefferson Geiger
  

Catch Duende Duette, Trombone Shorty, the National Repertory Orchestra and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Leon Joseph Littlebird and Lisa Ann White of duo Duende Duette will play for free as part of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Photo by Joe Kusumoto
The Summit Community Orchestra, featuring a string quartet, will perform a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor stage, 460 Blue River Parkway. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.
Photo from town of Silverthorne
Rock band Gov’t Mule will play with jazz musician Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. The two play again on Saturday, Aug. 28, and tickets cost $49.99. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.
Photo from Universal Music Group
Cover band El Paso Lasso will play for free at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Also playing at the venue this week are Ragged Union Duo and A-Mac and the Height. Visit 10MileMusic.com for the full schedule.
Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives
Motown Revue with Ron Ivory will perform for free at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in Keystone’s River Run Village for another installment of the Mountain Town Music Series. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
Photo from Keystone Neighbourhood Co.
The National Repertory Orchestra is hosting a free virtual fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. Visit NROMusic.org to tune in.
Photo by Jared Farley
To benefit Smart Bellies, five-piece, Denver-based band Los Chicos Malos will play for free as part of the Concert in the Park Series at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo, 120 Main St. Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information.
Photo from town of Frisco

 

